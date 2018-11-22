Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable with knee injury
Horford is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a left knee injury.
Horford did not seem limited of late, averaging 33 minutes over his last two games, but he is apparently playing through some soreness in his knee. His status for Friday's contest will be determined either after the Celtics' morning shootaround, or during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Records 19 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Has little impact Saturday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Flirts with double-double Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Solid all-around line in loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.