Celtics' Al Horford: Questionable with knee injury

Horford is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a left knee injury.

Horford did not seem limited of late, averaging 33 minutes over his last two games, but he is apparently playing through some soreness in his knee. His status for Friday's contest will be determined either after the Celtics' morning shootaround, or during pregame warmups.

