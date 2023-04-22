Horford amassed eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 130-122 loss to Atlanta in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Horford was quiet in the loss, continuing what has been a modest series, to say the least. Over the three games, he has scored 22 points, unable to provide the Celtics with any offensive punch. While points are certainly not a strength at this point in his career, it would be nice to see him at least presenting as a threat.