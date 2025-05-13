Horford ended Monday's 121-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

Jayson Tatum suffered an apparent right lower-leg injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, so the odds are stacked against Boston with the franchise facing a 3-1 series deficit. If Tatum cannot play in Game 5, Horford would likely need to soak up some usage for the Celtics after attempting a mere two shots in Game 4.