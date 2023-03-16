Horford finished Wednesday's 104-102 win over the Timberwolves with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Horford is still usually a No. 4 or 5 option on the offensive end for the Celtics whenever he's on the court, but his better-than-average passing skills for a big man and ability to contribute in the defensive columns continues to make him a quality fantasy option in category leagues. He's been a top-75 player in nine-category leagues on a per-game basis this season, and his value has risen higher over the past two weeks while the Celtics have been without frontcourt mate Robert Williams (hamstring). While spending more time at center sans Williams over the past six games, Horford is averaging 10.8 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals in 33.2 minutes.