Horford logged 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the 76ers.

Horford joined the starting lineup for the third time this season Wednesday with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined. Horford performed well on both ends of the court with his increased playing time, and he scored in double figures for the first time this season while also racking up a season-high five blocks. The 37-year-old's production will likely regress to the mean once Porzingis is back in action, but the veteran proved Wednesday that he still can perform at a high level when given ample opportunities.