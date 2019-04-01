Celtics' Al Horford: Ready to go Monday
Coach Brad Stevens confirmed that Horford (knee) is expected to play Monday against the Heat and won't be subject to a minutes restriction, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
The knee issue has sidelined Horford for three of the Celtics' last five games, but it's believed that the team has been holding him out for precautionary purposes ahead of the postseason more than anything else. Unless Horford incurs a setback coming out of the Celtics' morning shootaround, he should reclaim his usual spot in the starting five and push for 30 minutes, assuming the contest is reasonably competitive throughout. Horford closed March with averages of 15.3 points (on 59.3 percent shooting from the floor), 6.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 0.9 triples and 0.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes per contest over 12 appearances.
