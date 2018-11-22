Celtics' Al Horford: Records 19 points Wednesday

Horford logged 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 defeat to the Knicks.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Horford played 35 minutes on the night en route to a solid stat line, posting his highest scoring total of the month. Horford has tallied multiple blocks in each of the last eight games to go along with his 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 blocks per game over that span.