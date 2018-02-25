Celtics' Al Horford: Records a double-double in 33 minutes
Horford registered 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 33 minutes Saturday in Boston's win over New York.
Horford recorded a double-double and shot well beyond-the-arc Saturday against the Knicks but failed to register an assist for only the second time this season. Horford's value rests in his ability to produce across a variety of categories. He is an effective scorer from all areas of the floor and can do a little bit of everything.
