Horford racked up 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to the Bucks.

The double-double was Horford's third straight in the postseason, and Saturday's performance was likely his finest of the campaign overall. The veteran center racked up season-high totals in both points and rebounds while chipping in his most assists of the postseason thus far. For good measure, Horford added a pair of blocks and did not turn the ball over across 39 minutes.