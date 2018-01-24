Celtics' Al Horford: Records tenth double-double of season in loss
Horford put up 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 loss to the Lakers.
Horford ended up being grossly under-owned in DFS formats on Tuesday and those who went his way were rewarded with a nice effort despite the loss. This was Horford's best performance since late December, as he's been plagued with single-digit output in either points or rebounds over his past six contests. When he can get the two categories going in tandem he's as good of a value as any elite center in the league, but unfortunately, it hasn't happened often enough for him to achieve top-tier potential.
