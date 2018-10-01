Celtics' Al Horford: Rejoins practice, will play Tuesday

Horford (wrist) participated in Monday's practice and said he's good to go for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford sat out Sunday's exhibition with a sprained right wrist, but it's clearly nothing serious as he's rejoined practice just a day later. Look for Horford to suit up as usual for Tuesday's contest, though it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes were limited a bit in what is essentially a meaningless game. With Horford re-entering the starting five, look for Aron Baynes to head back to his typical bench role.