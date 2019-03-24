Celtics' Al Horford: Remaining out Sunday

Horford (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Horford is missing a second-consecutive game due to knee soreness after being considered questionable prior to the contest. Look for Daniel Theis to see some added minutes once again with Horford out. Horford's next chance to play will be on Tuesday against Cleveland.

