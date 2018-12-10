Celtics' Al Horford: Remains doubtful

Contrary to a previous report, Horford (knee) remains doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

It sounds like Horford is trending towards missing a second straight game as he continues to battle soreness in his left knee, however the Celtics will wait until closer to tipoff before confirming his availability for Monday's contest. If Horford is ultimately unable to play, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams would likely benefit from increased run at center.