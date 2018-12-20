Celtics' Al Horford: Remains out Friday
Horford (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Horford was spotted doing some on-court work during pregame warmups Wednesday, but the Celtics will remain cautious with their big man as he continues to work his way back from patellofemoral pain syndrome. With Aron Baynes now out for at least one month with a broken hand, Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams will take on the minutes load at center.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...