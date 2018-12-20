Celtics' Al Horford: Remains out Friday

Horford (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Horford was spotted doing some on-court work during pregame warmups Wednesday, but the Celtics will remain cautious with their big man as he continues to work his way back from patellofemoral pain syndrome. With Aron Baynes now out for at least one month with a broken hand, Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams will take on the minutes load at center.