Horford (toe) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After missing Monday's win against the Jazz, Horford will return for the Celtics on Wednesday to take on Oklahoma City. The veteran big man has seen a bump in minutes as of late while filling in for Kristaps Porzingis (illness), starting five of the last games he's played, averaging 11.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.