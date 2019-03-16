Celtics' Al Horford: Rest days incoming

According to coach Brad Stevens, Horford will sit out "three or four" of the Celtics' remaining games, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Due to knee pain Horford experienced during Saturday's win over the Hawks, the Celtics are making an effort to get their veteran center some rest days before the playoffs. It's unclear how far in advance the announcements will be made, but fantasy owners should keep an eye out for Horford potential absences. In the games that he sits, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis should see extra run.