Horford will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Hornets due to rest, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Aside from Jaylen Brown, the Celtics' starters are getting the game off for rest. Boston doesn't play again until Oct. 14 against the Raptors.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Expected to play back-to-backs•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Facing workload limits in 2022-23•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Legendary playoff run ends•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Evaporates in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Nets 26 points in first Finals game•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Contributes across board in victory•