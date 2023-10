Horford (rest) is inactive for Monday's preseason contest against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The Celtics enter the second night of a preseason back-to-back, so Horford will rest along with all of Boston's main contributors. It's likely that Horford could sit during back-to-backs throughout the regular season as well, potentially subtracting 14 games from his season-long value.