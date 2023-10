Horford (rest) didn't travel with the Celtics ahead of Thursday's preseason finale against Charlotte, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Horford suited up for three of the first four preseason matchups this year but will have a chance to rest with just under a week remaining until the start of the regular season. He averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game during the preseason.