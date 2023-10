Horford will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason game against the Knicks, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.

Horford's sixth-man role is emblematic of his role to start the season. Coach Joe Mazzulla noted that all regulars will get extra usage Tuesday, but Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis represent the starting lineup.