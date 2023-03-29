Horford finished Tuesday's 130-111 loss to the Wizards with five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes.

While the blocks salvaged some fantasy value on the night for Horford, the veteran big still remains mired in a scoring slump. He's scored in single digits in five of the last eight games and hasn't topped 12 during that stretch, averaging just 7.8 points, 5.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.5 blocks while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from the free-throw line.