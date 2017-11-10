Celtics' Al Horford: Ruled out Friday

Horford (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, voice of the Boston Celtics Sean Grande reports.

After some back and forth about Horford's availability coming into the contest, he's ultimately been ruled out. In his stead, it's likely that Aron Baynes will draw another start. Horford will continue to be evaluated to determine his progress and should be considered day-to-day until further word emerges.