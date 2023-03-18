Horford (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Horford teased fantasy managers by saying there was "definitely a possibility" he would play in Saturday's game, but he will wind up on the sidelines due to back soreness. Horford has not played both ends of a back-to-back set this season for Boston, and his absence should allow for Blake Griffin, Grant Williams and Mike Muscala to see expanded roles. Horford should be back in action Tuesday against Sacramento.