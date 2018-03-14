Celtics' Al Horford: Ruled out vs. Wiz
Horford (illness) will not play Wednesday against Washington.
Horford is still battling the illness that kept him out of Sunday's game against Indiana, and he'll be joined on the sideline by a number of regulars, including Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion), and Marcus Smart (thumb). Expect Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris to start in the frontcourt, while Greg Monroe could be in line for increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Tentatively questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out with illness Sunday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Records a double-double in 33 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Fills box score in loss to Cavs•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores two points in 24 minutes•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...