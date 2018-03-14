Celtics' Al Horford: Ruled out vs. Wiz

Horford (illness) will not play Wednesday against Washington.

Horford is still battling the illness that kept him out of Sunday's game against Indiana, and he'll be joined on the sideline by a number of regulars, including Kyrie Irving (knee), Jaylen Brown (concussion), and Marcus Smart (thumb). Expect Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris to start in the frontcourt, while Greg Monroe could be in line for increased minutes off the bench.