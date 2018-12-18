Celtics' Al Horford: Ruled out Wednesday
Horford (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
While Horford is reportedly feeling better, he was unable to practice Tuesday and is set to miss a sixth straight game as he continues to battle Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee. The hope is that Horford will be able to resume practicing later in the week. In the meantime, Aron Baynes will continue to start in place of Horford, who should be considered day-to-day. His next chance to return will come Friday against the Bucks.
