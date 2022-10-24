Horford said Monday that he plans to play in both halves of back-to-back sets this season, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

The big man missed the second half of the Celtics' back-to-back set over the weekend, so we should take this with a grain of salt -- especially as Horford enters his age-36 campaign. With Robert Williams (knee) sidelined, the Celtics could certainly use Horford's presence, but it's highly likely that his status will be handled on a case-by-case basis. That was the case for most of last season, when Horford skipped one half of some back-to-back sets while playing in both halves of others. Through his first two appearances this season, the veteran has totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and five three-pointers in 56 minutes.