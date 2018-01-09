Celtics' Al Horford: Says he'll play Thursday vs. 76ers
Horford (knee) practiced fully Tuesday and said he would play Thursday against the 76ers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Horford sat out the Celtics' most-recent contest Saturday against the Nets with knee soreness, but it appears the team's lengthy time off between games afforded the big man some added recovery. The return of Horford to the starting lineup will push Aron Baynes back to the bench and result in less run for backup center Daniel Theis.
