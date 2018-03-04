Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes
Horford registered 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes Saturday in Boston's loss to Houston.
Horford scored in the double-digits for only the second time since returning from the All-Star Break Saturday against Houston, but he didn't exactly blow by that threshold. The big man is only shooting 31-percent from the field in five games since the break and will look to build himself back to up the player we know Horford can be as the Celtics prepare for a playoff appearance.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Records a double-double in 33 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Fills box score in loss to Cavs•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores two points in 24 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Drains game winner•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Another solid all-around effort Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Big stat line in lopsided win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...