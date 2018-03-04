Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes

Horford registered 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes Saturday in Boston's loss to Houston.

Horford scored in the double-digits for only the second time since returning from the All-Star Break Saturday against Houston, but he didn't exactly blow by that threshold. The big man is only shooting 31-percent from the field in five games since the break and will look to build himself back to up the player we know Horford can be as the Celtics prepare for a playoff appearance.