Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 33 minutes
Horford accounted for 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 33 minutes Thursday in Boston's loss to New York.
Scoring didn't come easily for Horford Thursday in New York, but he continued to play his role as a creator, collecting a team-high five assists. He spent a majority of Thursday's matchup locking up Kristaps Porzingis on the other end of the floor. The Celtic offense has been sputtering as of late, and on Horford's off nights the problems tend to be highlighted. Look for Horford and the Celtics to right the ship Saturday with the Bulls coming to town.
