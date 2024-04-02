Horford finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-104 win over Charlotte.

Horford was inserted into the starting lineup for Monday's game due to Jaylen Brown (hand) being sidelined. Horford scored in double digits for the fourth time over his last seven games, and as a starter he's averaging 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. With Boston close to clinching the best record in the NBA, Horford will likely see his playing time diminish as the regular season draws to a close.