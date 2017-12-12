Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 15 points in Monday's loss

Horford had 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-85 loss to the Bulls.

Horford was listed as questionable due to a right knee bruise, but felt well enough during warmups to give it a go. The Celtics were without Horford's top pick-and-roll partner, Kyrie Irving, who sat out due to a left quad contusion. Nevertheless, Irving will likely be back for Wednesday's bout with the Nuggets, which should help Horford regain his form following this mediocre performance.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop