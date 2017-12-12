Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 15 points in Monday's loss

Horford had 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-85 loss to the Bulls.

Horford was listed as questionable due to a right knee bruise, but felt well enough during warmups to give it a go. The Celtics were without Horford's top pick-and-roll partner, Kyrie Irving, who sat out due to a left quad contusion. Nevertheless, Irving will likely be back for Wednesday's bout with the Nuggets, which should help Horford regain his form following this mediocre performance.