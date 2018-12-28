Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 15 points Thursday

Horford recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Rockets.

Horford was fine offensively in this one, but where he hurt the team was on the glass against Clint Capela, who ravaged him for nine offensive rebounds during the contest. Horford continues to play on a minutes restriction, clearly displaying he is not back to full strength, but he will need to put forth better defensive efforts should the Celtics want to see their wins total increase.