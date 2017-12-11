Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 18 points in 34 minutes
Horford scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished six assists, and recorded two blocks in 34 minutes Sunday in Boston's win over Detroit.
Horford is flourishing in his second season with the Celtics under coach Brad Stevens, who takes every opportunity to showcase the big man's well-rounded game. On most nights, those talents result in a box score that should please fantasy owners that have Horford stock. His shooting and passing make him a tough matchup for most NBA big men.
