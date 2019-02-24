Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 19 points in loss
Horford tallied 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 loss to Chicago.
Horford shot the ball well Saturday, ending with 19 points in 30 minutes. Unfortunately, that is where the good news ends as he was able to contribute just three assists, two rebounds, and one block. It was a tough loss for the Celtics and they have now lost both of their games coming out of the All-Star break. Things will get no easier as the team travels to Toronto to face the Raptors on Tuesday in what will be another difficult assignment.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Inefficient but fills up stat sheet•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Posts strong finish to first half•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Shines in postseason teaser•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Light scoring in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Complete line in win•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...