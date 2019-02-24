Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 19 points in loss

Horford tallied 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 loss to Chicago.

Horford shot the ball well Saturday, ending with 19 points in 30 minutes. Unfortunately, that is where the good news ends as he was able to contribute just three assists, two rebounds, and one block. It was a tough loss for the Celtics and they have now lost both of their games coming out of the All-Star break. Things will get no easier as the team travels to Toronto to face the Raptors on Tuesday in what will be another difficult assignment.