Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 20 in Friday's win

Horford scored 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 101-94 win over the Thunder.

The Celtics' offense has really started to click, as Horford and Kyrie Irving combined for 45 points and 10 assists on the night while leading the team to its seventh straight win. It's just the second time in nine games the veteran big man has scored 20 or more points, but his 9.0 boards a game through the early going would be his best average in that category since 2012-13 if he can keep it up.