Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 21 points Saturday

Horford scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 31 minutes in Saturday's 108-98 win over Indiana.

After struggling to break out of the single-digits in his last four games (5.5 ppg), Horford ended his scoring slump with 21 points on Saturday. Horford, who was a 41.4 percent three-point shooter on 3,2 attempts per game, sank 3-of-4 attempts from long range. Aside from his offensive outburst, the center completed a solid stat line with six assists, five rebounds, and three blocks. Horford made a step in the right direction to set aside his recent struggles as a scorer.