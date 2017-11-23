Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 27 points in loss to Heat
Horford scored 27 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists, and recorded one block in 34 minutes Thursday in Boston's win over Milwaukee.
Horford is flourishing in his second season under coach Brad Stevens. His offensive production will vary from night to night considering the variety of offensive talent on the Celtics' roster, but that isn't to say he doesn't have the green light when he has the ball in his hands. Horford can affect the game in a multitude of ways on both ends of the floor and always keeps the ball moving, which opens the floor for his teammates.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Delivers double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Posts efficient double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores team-high 21 points in return•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Probable to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Ruled out Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...