Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 27 points in loss to Heat

Horford scored 27 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists, and recorded one block in 34 minutes Thursday in Boston's win over Milwaukee.

Horford is flourishing in his second season under coach Brad Stevens. His offensive production will vary from night to night considering the variety of offensive talent on the Celtics' roster, but that isn't to say he doesn't have the green light when he has the ball in his hands. Horford can affect the game in a multitude of ways on both ends of the floor and always keeps the ball moving, which opens the floor for his teammates.