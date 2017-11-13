Celtics' Al Horford: Scores team-high 21 points in return

Horford totaled 21 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during a 95-94 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

In his return from a two-game absence, Horford (concussion) was fantastic, as he led the team in scoring in the win. He only missed one shot in an incredibly efficient display in which he also handed out four dimes. The only down side to the effort was the three rebounds marked a season low.