Celtics' Al Horford: Scores two points in 24 minutes

Horford accounted for two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes Tuesday as Boston fell to Toronto.

The Raptors were exerting a lot of effort on keeping the ball out of Horford's hands. He faced full-court defensive pressure for most of the night, and it kept the Celtics out of their offensive rhythm. It will be interesting to watch whether or not other teams take a similar approach. Horford's ability to create is crucial for maintaining an effective flow of the offense. Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors marked only the fifth time Horford has had more turnovers than assists in a game.