Celtics' Al Horford: Scores two points in 24 minutes
Horford accounted for two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes Tuesday as Boston fell to Toronto.
The Raptors were exerting a lot of effort on keeping the ball out of Horford's hands. He faced full-court defensive pressure for most of the night, and it kept the Celtics out of their offensive rhythm. It will be interesting to watch whether or not other teams take a similar approach. Horford's ability to create is crucial for maintaining an effective flow of the offense. Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors marked only the fifth time Horford has had more turnovers than assists in a game.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Drains game winner•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Another solid all-around effort Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Big stat line in lopsided win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Modest effort in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles versus Golden State•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play vs. Warriors•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...