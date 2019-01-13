Celtics' Al Horford: Scrapes together double-double
Horford scored 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Magic.
The double-double was his fourth of the season, while the steals were a season high for the veteran center. Horford's overall numbers continue to slide, which isn't a big surprise for a 32-year-old with a decade-plus of battling in the paint behind him, but he's still capable of providing useful fantasy production.
