Horford (rest) provided seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over the Cavaliers.

Horford came off the bench for a third consecutive matchup Thursday, but he's still managed to record double-digit rebounds in two of his last three appearances. He didn't have enough shot volume to log a double-double despite an efficient showing from the floor, and he's been held below five field-goal attempts in three of the last four matchups. Across five appearances in December, Horford has averaged 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. It's unclear whether he'll play in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday against the Magic.