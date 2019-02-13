Celtics' Al Horford: Shines in postseason teaser

Horford recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 35 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers.

Horford topped 20 points for the first time since January 26th while playing tenacious defense on MVP hopeful Joel Embiid. The scoring outburst was a nice boost for owners who are more used to Horford's steady jack-of-all-trades play. After a slow start to the new year, the veteran center has kicked it up a notch and is averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks over his past 14 games.