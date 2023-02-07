Horford ended with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-99 win over Detroit.

The 36-year-old vet has been mired in an awful shooting funk for the past few months, converting just 39.5 percent of his shot attempts to go with averages of 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 triples, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over the past 22 games. That's only been good enough for late-round value in 9-cat leagues, and he ranks outside the top 140 in 8-cat formats.