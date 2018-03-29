Celtics' Al Horford: Sitting out Wednesday vs. Jazz

Horford (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports

It's unclear exactly when Horford sprained the ankle, but the Celtics will err on the side of caution after he still felt some minor discomfort following pregame warmups. After sitting out Wednesday, Horford will have another two full days off ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Raptors, which could be enough time to make a full recovery. In Horford's place, Guerschon Yabusele will pick up the start and see extended minutes, while both Greg Monroe and Aron Baynes are likely to see an uptick in their workloads as well.