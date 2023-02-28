Horford ended with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 109-94 loss to the Knicks.

Horford was efficient as a scorer and has been of late, knocking down 55.0 percent of his shots from the field and 51.7 percent from deep over his last five appearances. However, he was uncharacteristically silenced on the boards, matching a season-low output with only two and adding just a single assist, dropping his overall fantasy impact. He added just four rebounds the only other time he faced the Knicks, falling below his 6.1 boards-per-game average in both, so there's reason to believe matchup played a factor on that front.