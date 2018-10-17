Celtics' Al Horford: Smacks five blocks in opening night win
Horford mustered nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five blocks and two assists over 30 minutes in Tuesday's opening night 105-87 win over Philadelphia.
The 32 year old veteran helped lead Boston to a big Eastern Conference win despite having modest numbers on the offensive end. His 30 minutes played led the team and his steady play was a calming influence on a night when star point guard Kyrie Irving shot a dismal 2-of-14 from the field. Expect more offensive production from Horford Friday night in Toronto.
