Celtics' Al Horford: Smoking hot in Game 1 win
Horford supplied 26 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in Monday's 117-101 Game 1 win over the Sixers.
Horford, Terry Rozier and Jason Tatum shot a collective 29 for 46, including ten three-pointers, leading Boston to an electric Game 1 victory. Big Al was Boston's steady veteran guide, draining almost all his shots, leading the team in rebounds, and often bringing the ball up to start the offense. Horford's steady hand was needed as Boston was without Jaylen Brown (hamstring). The Celtics look to continue their winnings ways at home on Thursday for Game 2 versus Philadelphia.
