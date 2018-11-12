Celtics' Al Horford: Solid all-around line in loss
Horford provided 10 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Celtics' 100-94 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Horford struggled with his shot for the first time all month, but he made up for it with his best rebounding total since Oct. 25. The 32-year-old has been particularly sharp on the defensive end lately, as he's recorded multiple blocks in three straight games. Horford's scoring continues to see occasional dips, but his typically strong work elsewhere keeps him productive in all formats.
