Celtics' Al Horford: Solid all-around line in victory
Horford collected 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in the Celtics' 120-107 win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Horford offered excellent complementary contributions on a night when Kyrie Irving, Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart did a lot of the heavy lifting on offense with respect to the first unit. Horford continues to offer string defense down low as well, complementing what has been a strong offensive month thus far. Factoring in Saturday's performance, Horford has drained a whopping 73.7 percent of his attempts during five March contests, leading to an average of 14.6 points across 28.2 minutes.
