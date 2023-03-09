Horford contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 115-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

Even with Robert Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Horford still only played 24 minutes Wednesday night, but he produced very efficient numbers, knocking down 63.6 percent of his attempts, including three from beyond the arc. He lacked in the defensive categories, but his rebounds and assists were excellent from a per-minute standpoint. As long as fantasy managers can withstand the missed games for rest purposes, the veteran big man provides enough value to be, at worst, a solid stream option.